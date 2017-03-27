Campman announces candidacy for Clear...

Campman announces candidacy for Clearfield County Prothonotary

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Progress

Curtis James Campman has announced his candidacy for the position of Clearfield County Prothonotary in this year's primary election. He is the grandson of local business owners Jim and Donna Malloy who have owned and operated Jim's Sports Center of downtown Clearfield for 47 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clearfield County Losing 2 hr Quickbackfill 26
What happened to the stinky run flood project? 5 hr Hillsdale 13
Knickerbocker Villa(?) 14 hr Bincat 5
taco bell Thu Tacobellluver 4
Hottest cars in Clearfield (Jul '10) Thu April 155
Toni Cherry said Bill Shaw is a woman beater Thu Fact 1
No Sportsman Show this year! Thu sour people 15
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,275 • Total comments across all topics: 279,964,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC