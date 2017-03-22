Birthdays

Birthdays

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: The Progress

The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You're next, William A. Shaw Jr 3 hr DorkDAWg 23
War will become of the posse idea when sheriff ... 3 hr GeneYourBetter 40
Rent-A-Center vs Aarons (Feb '12) 15 hr Michelle 87
Gangster wannabes (Oct '11) 17 hr JMarino 37
What is the best bar around here? (Nov '11) Mar 20 Persuasion 54
Clearield Da in action Mar 18 Fact 64
Burger king (Oct '15) Mar 18 1olddog 18
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,561 • Total comments across all topics: 279,748,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC