Birthdays
The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.
Clearfield Discussions
|grassflat moose (Apr '12)
|15 hr
|AshleyMick
|12
|Bill Shaw Jr needs to stop beating women
|17 hr
|WmnBeatrrr
|1
|War will become of the posse idea when sheriff ...
|17 hr
|What
|18
|Attorneys in Clearfield
|Sat
|Windy bagwell
|5
|Christy Fulton mother of the year
|Sat
|Uncle Facts
|2
|Quigley sentenced to probation (Jan '12)
|Sat
|Jen
|126
|Busters (Aug '11)
|Sat
|Hotgirl
|171
