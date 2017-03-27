Annual Lincoln Dinner planned
The Clearfield County Republican Committee will hold the 2017 Lincoln Dinner on Tuesday, April 25, at Moena Restaurant, 215 E. Market St., Clearfield. Candidates on this year's ballot will be attending.
