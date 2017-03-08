Ammerman hands down sentences at DUI court
Clearfield County President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman presided over the following sentences for people charged with the offense of Driving Under the Influence. They each received a fine, are to refrain from the use of alcohol, not enter any bars or places that primarily serves alcohol, complete the DUI School and a full drug and alcohol assessment and in most cases immediately surrender their driver's license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|grassflat moose (Apr '12)
|2 hr
|Thom Petty
|11
|Attorneys in Clearfield
|11 hr
|Windy bagwell
|5
|Christy Fulton mother of the year
|15 hr
|Uncle Facts
|2
|Quigley sentenced to probation (Jan '12)
|16 hr
|Jen
|126
|War will become of the posse idea when sheriff ...
|18 hr
|years
|16
|Busters (Aug '11)
|19 hr
|Hotgirl
|171
|Clearfield industrial park is a designated food...
|23 hr
|Karen
|5
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC