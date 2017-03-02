12 Students Graduate from CCCTC's Nursing Program

The 76th class of the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center's practical nursing program graduated 12 students Feb. 8. Elizabeth Frankhouser, CCCTC executive director, welcomed the audience to the event. Brittany Bacher, nursing student, introduced the commencement speaker Jennifer Sunseri, director of infection prevention, employee health and wound clinic at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.