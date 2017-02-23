Wallaceton Man Waives Charges for Allegedly Being Found with Drugs, Money During Traffic Stop
A Wallaceton man who was allegedly found with drugs and a large amount of money during a traffic stop waived the charges to court at his preliminary hearing Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail. Lowell T. Way, 52, has been charged by state police at Clearfield with four counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; firearms not to be carried without a license; use/possession of drug paraphernalia; DUI/controlled substance; and five summaries.
