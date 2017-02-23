Wallaceton Man Waives Charges for All...

Wallaceton Man Waives Charges for Allegedly Being Found with Drugs, Money During Traffic Stop

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

A Wallaceton man who was allegedly found with drugs and a large amount of money during a traffic stop waived the charges to court at his preliminary hearing Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail. Lowell T. Way, 52, has been charged by state police at Clearfield with four counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; firearms not to be carried without a license; use/possession of drug paraphernalia; DUI/controlled substance; and five summaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Skippy has DA Bill Shaw women beating thread er... 2 hr Lol 15
Busters (Aug '11) 13 hr Pissing the night... 170
Where is best place to apply for CNA job 16 hr 809aut6 3
Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h... Wed Foolish council 40
laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11) Tue CNA 94
What is the best bar around here? (Nov '11) Tue CNA 51
Robart Gavlock (Feb '13) Tue Toneloc 7
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,815 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC