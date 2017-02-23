SCI Houtzdale Reports Inmate Death

SCI Houtzdale Reports Inmate Death

Smith, 26, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 6:10 a.m. Officers and medical staff immediately responded to the scene and began performing CPR. An ambulance was requested and arrived at the facility.

