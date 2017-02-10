Ribbon cut at Punxsutawney Professional Plaza
A ribbon cutting marked the grand opening of not only a new business, Clearfield-Jefferson Primary Care Associates, but the Punxsutawney Professional Plaza, formerly known as Station Square. Brandon Roscoe, M.D., the owner of Clearfield-Jefferson Primary Care Associates, purchased the complex, which was in foreclosure, and is currently looking for other businesses to rent the units.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How about that Lawrence Township and Clearfield...
|7 hr
|Sjenejsiwj
|25
|Bill Shaw Jr, beating women is NOT acceptable i...
|8 hr
|Lol
|4
|Welfare, something needs to change! (Oct '11)
|12 hr
|post reply
|109
|West Side Distributing closed for remodeling?
|20 hr
|Jim Morrison
|4
|Where is best place to apply for CNA job
|Sat
|CNA
|1
|What is the best bar around here? (Nov '11)
|Sat
|DBTeam
|47
|Remember Them
|Sat
|Avalanche
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC