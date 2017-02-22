Powell Asked if Questions on Proposed Consolidation Have Been Answered Yet

During public comment at the Lawrence Township Supervisors' meeting, Gigi Gearheart addressed the supervisors and asked if Supervisor Randy Powell had been able to get answers to any of his questions concerning the proposed consolidation with Clearfield Borough. Powell said he had not, adding he had contacted Brian Lytle, one of the co-chairmen, and others and Lytle has not returned his calls or gotten back to him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.