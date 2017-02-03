Police seek suspect in deadly home in...

Police seek suspect in deadly home invasion from last month

Police in Albuquerque are looking for a 41-year-old man suspected in a home invasion that resulted in the death of his burglary partner. Police say Ramon Varela of Albuquerque was with 20-year-old Raymond Sanchez when the two broke into a couple's home on Jan. 21. The homeowner fired his gun at the intruders to scare them off, fatally shooting Sanchez, whose body was found outside the home.

