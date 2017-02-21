Police logs 2-21

Yesterday at 7;53 a.m. in Bigler Township, Jeffrey Dudurich, 42, of Coalport was driving a 2005 Chevrolet 2500 south on state Route 53 when he failed to see and collided with a vehicle operated Delbert Ball, 63, of Ramey who was backing up into a driveway. Dudurich and his passenger Leo Doughty, 68, of Coalport received minor injuries and were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.

