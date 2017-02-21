Police logs 2-21

Police logs 2-21

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Progress

Yesterday at 7;53 a.m. in Bigler Township, Jeffrey Dudurich, 42, of Coalport was driving a 2005 Chevrolet 2500 south on state Route 53 when he failed to see and collided with a vehicle operated Delbert Ball, 63, of Ramey who was backing up into a driveway. Dudurich and his passenger Leo Doughty, 68, of Coalport received minor injuries and were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11) 2 hr CNA 94
What is the best bar around here? (Nov '11) 2 hr CNA 51
Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h... 2 hr big secret 39
Robart Gavlock (Feb '13) 9 hr Toneloc 7
Skippy has DA Bill Shaw women beating thread er... 14 hr Facts 5
Busters (Aug '11) Mon AmyD 169
National security advisor resigns Mon Ignorance 26
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,598 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC