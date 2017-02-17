Police Logs 2-18

Police Logs 2-18

Friday Feb 17 Read more: The Progress

Thursday at 4:58 a.m. in Cooper Township, Avila Fabricio, 22, of Wakegan IL was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima on Interstate 80 near mile marker 133 when his vehicle left the road and struck the guide rail. He was wearing a seat belt and no injuries were reported.

