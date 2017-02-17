Police logs 2-16

Police logs 2-16

Tuesday at 1:51 p.m. in Lawrence Township Deminica Callender, 42, of DuBois was driving a Ford F-150 east on US-322 when she left the roadway. After several attempts to correct the vehicle, it began to spin counter-clockwise approximately 180 degrees and overturned before coming to a rest in the median.

