Police logs 2-16
Tuesday at 1:51 p.m. in Lawrence Township Deminica Callender, 42, of DuBois was driving a Ford F-150 east on US-322 when she left the roadway. After several attempts to correct the vehicle, it began to spin counter-clockwise approximately 180 degrees and overturned before coming to a rest in the median.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National security advisor resigns
|5 hr
|Gene Feels The Pity
|22
|5th Street. Crew (Jun '10)
|16 hr
|Compton
|73
|children in danger
|21 hr
|demo man
|34
|Mysteries from Clearfield
|Thu
|NolongerinPA
|25
|Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h...
|Thu
|Gullible ones
|36
|Therapist (Sep '14)
|Thu
|Joanne
|9
|How about that Lawrence Township and Clearfield...
|Wed
|Already done
|30
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC