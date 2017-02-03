Phoenix police investigating death of woman found Friday
Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after finding a 40-year-old woman dead in a parking lot on Friday. Police say the woman was found on Camelback Road near 19th Avenue and that she had signs of physical trauma.
