Parachute man gets 38 years for death of month-old daughter
A Parachute man who pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in the death of his month-old daughter has been sentenced to 38 years in prison. The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports 31-year-old Matthew Ogden was sentenced Friday for the June 20, 2015, death of Sarah Ogden, who had a bruised liver and a fractured skull.
