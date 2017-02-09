Official: Military force of UN mission will likely go soon

The multinational military component of the United Nations' lengthy peacekeeping operation in Haiti will likely be phased out soon, said a senior official with the world body. Peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous, who has been in Haiti for days leading an assessment of the much-criticized mission, told reporters at the U.N. base in Port-au-Prince that a rotating military force is "likely to disappear in the relatively near future."

