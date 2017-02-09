Official: Military force of UN mission will likely go soon
The multinational military component of the United Nations' lengthy peacekeeping operation in Haiti will likely be phased out soon, said a senior official with the world body. Peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous, who has been in Haiti for days leading an assessment of the much-criticized mission, told reporters at the U.N. base in Port-au-Prince that a rotating military force is "likely to disappear in the relatively near future."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please Bill Shaw Jr, stop beating women.
|3 min
|Reality
|1
|How about that Lawrence Township and Clearfield...
|1 hr
|Um no
|9
|Does her hubby know
|4 hr
|Ho finder
|1
|What is the best bar around here? (Nov '11)
|9 hr
|Lisawick
|44
|children in danger
|20 hr
|Do something abou...
|33
|separation of church and state (Oct '11)
|22 hr
|John
|32
|commissioners get clearly ahead salaries off t...
|22 hr
|Budget specialist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC