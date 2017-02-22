New Urgent Care Facility Coming to Clearfield
Glenn O. Hawbaker Architects presented plans to the Lawrence Township Supervisors for the facility to be constructed near Big Lots Plaza where a former branch of Northwest Savings Bank is currently. Penn Highlands purchased all the land between the two drives to the plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clearfield Boro promotes officer who was involv...
|28 min
|Karen
|2
|Skippy has DA Bill Shaw women beating thread er...
|1 hr
|Reality
|7
|Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h...
|2 hr
|Foolish council
|40
|laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|CNA
|94
|What is the best bar around here? (Nov '11)
|8 hr
|CNA
|51
|Robart Gavlock (Feb '13)
|15 hr
|Toneloc
|7
|Busters (Aug '11)
|Mon
|AmyD
|169
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC