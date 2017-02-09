Morrisdale man incarcerated for shoplifting tobacco while armed

A Morrisdale man, who is facing felony firearms charges for allegedly illegally possessing a handgun when he was caught shoplifting, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge James Hawkins on Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail. Norman J. Bell III, 32, of Morrisdale, is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, which is a felony of the third degree; use/possession of drug paraphernalia, an ungraded misdemeanor; and retail theft-take merchandise, a summary offense.

