Mikesell Announces Candidacy for Magisterial District Justice
Warren B. Mikesell II Esq. has announced his candidacy for Magisterial District Justice 46-3-02, which includes Lawrence Township, all of Clearfield Borough, Pike Township and all of Curwensville Borough in Clearfield County.
