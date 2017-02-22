Mikesell Announces Candidacy for Magi...

Mikesell Announces Candidacy for Magisterial District Justice

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: GantDaily.com

Warren B. Mikesell II Esq. has announced his candidacy for Magisterial District Justice 46-3-02, which includes Lawrence Township, all of Clearfield Borough, Pike Township and all of Curwensville Borough in Clearfield County.

