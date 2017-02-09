Ireland, Hawkins preside over prelimi...

Ireland, Hawkins preside over preliminary hearings

Monday Feb 6 Read more: The Progress

The following cases were scheduled for preliminary hearings before District Judges Richard Ireland and James Hawkins on Wednesday during Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail. Shawn A. Gehret Jr., 26, of Clearfield, waived, theft from a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking-movable property, receiving stolen property.

