In reserve

In reserve

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Times Observer

Photos submitted to Times Observer Sara Simons is the fifth person from the left on the very top row. She's kind of positioned in the middle of the top row and the next row down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is best place to apply for CNA job 6 hr Bincat 2
How about that Lawrence Township and Clearfield... 18 hr Sjenejsiwj 25
Welfare, something needs to change! (Oct '11) 23 hr post reply 109
West Side Distributing closed for remodeling? Sun Jim Morrison 4
What is the best bar around here? (Nov '11) Sat DBTeam 47
Remember Them Sat Avalanche 3
commissioners get clearly ahead salaries off t... Sat Logic 4
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,077 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC