Hoodie Hoo Day Plans are Taking Shape
Last year Hoodie Hoo helped waitress, Cindy Hooven, with medical expenses. This year, she and her boss, Perry Centra, would like to thank Hoodie Hoo at the Elk's Buffet on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. In the back row are Alan Walker, Judy Walker, Joanne Meyers, Hoodie Hoo, Donna Shaw, Hooven and Centra.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mysteries from Clearfield
|4 min
|NolongerinPA
|25
|National security advisor resigns
|12 min
|Gene Hearts Pecke...
|11
|Courthouse Mouse Riddle
|16 min
|Lol
|2
|Bars / dance clubs (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Howzer
|24
|Trump is president, and Bill Shaw Jr beats women
|5 hr
|Courthouse Mouse
|1
|Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h...
|15 hr
|Gullible ones
|36
|Therapist (Sep '14)
|15 hr
|Joanne
|9
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC