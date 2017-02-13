Hoodie Hoo Day Plans are Taking Shape

Last year Hoodie Hoo helped waitress, Cindy Hooven, with medical expenses. This year, she and her boss, Perry Centra, would like to thank Hoodie Hoo at the Elk's Buffet on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. In the back row are Alan Walker, Judy Walker, Joanne Meyers, Hoodie Hoo, Donna Shaw, Hooven and Centra.

