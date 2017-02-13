'Hello' by Adele wins Grammy record of the year

PAZ017-018-130500- Northern Centre PA-Clearfield PA- 1138 PM EST SUN FEB 12 2017 ...A NUMBER OF SNOW SQUALLS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN CENTRE AND CLEARFIELD COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A number of separate snow squalls accompanied by wind gusts greater than 40 MPH are moving across I-80. These squalls can each rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile.

