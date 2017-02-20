GANT Weekend Police Blotter

GANT Weekend Police Blotter

State police received a report about an incident of theft by unlawful taking that occurred sometime between Jan. 19 and Sunday on Lyleville Road in Beccaria Township. During the incident, someone allegedly took the victim's Rossi .38 caliber pistol with an orange barrel, double action, orange sight and a red vent.

