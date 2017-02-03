GANT Police Blotter
State police received a report about an incident of burglary that occurred sometime Wednesday or Thursday on the Shawville Highway in Bradford Township. During the incident, someone allegedly entered a seasonal residence and removed personal items belonging to the victim.
