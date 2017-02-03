GANT Police Blotter

GANT Police Blotter

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GantDaily.com

State police received a report about an incident of burglary that occurred sometime Wednesday or Thursday on the Shawville Highway in Bradford Township. During the incident, someone allegedly entered a seasonal residence and removed personal items belonging to the victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whats up with the freak show at Dinger's every ... (Sep '10) 5 hr Curious 341
Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h... 9 hr Lew buttry 23
Why Y'all So Scared of Gene? 15 hr Gene Is TOO MAGA 41
News Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08) 17 hr Chief problem 424
News Cops' lawsuit vs. cent. Pa Da dismissed (Mar '09) 17 hr Chief problem 78
No Sportsman Show this year! 20 hr como kid 2
children in danger 22 hr Fkeie 26
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,068 • Total comments across all topics: 278,518,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC