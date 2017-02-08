GANT Police Blotter
State police received a report about an incident of theft from a motor vehicle that occurred Tuesday on Bigler Road in Bradford Township. During the incident, someone allegedly entered the victim's vehicle while it was parked in her driveway and rummaged through her wallet in the middle console.
