GANT Police Blotter

1 hr ago

State police received a report about an incident of theft from a motor vehicle that occurred Tuesday on Bigler Road in Bradford Township. During the incident, someone allegedly entered the victim's vehicle while it was parked in her driveway and rummaged through her wallet in the middle console.

Title Updated Last By Comments
How about that Lawrence Township and Clearfield... 1 hr Sarcastabastard 2
Bill Shaw Jr, please stop beating women 3 hr Really Check 1
Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h... 7 hr InDAknow 34
News Fugitive of the Week: Rose Marie Rauch (May '10) 9 hr Stucke 74
Disappeared (Mar '12) 22 hr 81lumber 45
Quigleys bar. What do you think of it? (Oct '10) Mon JPnAlyssa 60
Quigley sentenced to probation (Jan '12) Feb 5 Destined 124
