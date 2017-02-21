GANT Police Blotter

On Sunday state police received a report about an incident of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief that occurred on Banion Road in Madera. During the incident, unknown persons were traveling on all-terrain vehicles and discharged a firearm into an unoccupied structure.

