DuBois Man Accused of Fleeing and Eluding, Burglary Waives Charges

A DuBois man accused of attempting to flee and elude police and burglarizing a camp waived the charges to court at his preliminary hearing Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail. Donald Lee Chesnet, 25, of DuBois has been charged by state police at Clearfield with burglary, criminal trespass, marijuana/small amount, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI/controlled substance, recklessly endangering another person, theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, criminal mischief and 13 summaries.

