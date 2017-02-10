December marriage licenses
Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene E. Inlow has released the list of those applying for a marriage license during the month of December. They are: Hanna Mae Hutchins, Brockport, and Shannon Marie Lee, Brockport; William Wilbur O'Dell, Curwensville, and Trindle Ann Emigh; Jessie Allan Perry, DuBois, and Jennifer Lynne Bohensky, DuBois; Aaron Ronald Rogers, Clearfield, and Bobbi Sue Boal, Olanta; and Isaac David Lansberry, DuBois, and Hannah Danielle Dotts, DuBois.
