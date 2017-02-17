Curwensville, Houtzdale and Kylertown...

Curwensville, Houtzdale and Kylertown Recycling Drop-off Sites Do Not Accept Cardboard Boxes

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

Residents are being reminded that the county recycling drop-off sites located at the Curwensville Borough municipal garage and the Cooper and Woodward Township municipal buildings do not accept corrugated cardboard boxes. The types of paper, which are accepted at these sites, include newspaper and mixed paper, and both should be placed in the compartment marked "newspaper," said Jodi Brennan, county solid waste authority director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
National security advisor resigns 1 hr InDAknow 17
I smell a snitch (Jan '14) 3 hr va jay jay has teeth 12
children in danger 3 hr demo man 34
Courthouse Mouse Riddle 9 hr Lol 4
Mysteries from Clearfield 12 hr NolongerinPA 25
Bars / dance clubs (Jul '11) 14 hr Howzer 24
Trump is president, and Bill Shaw Jr beats women 17 hr Courthouse Mouse 1
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC