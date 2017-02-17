Curwensville, Houtzdale and Kylertown Recycling Drop-off Sites Do Not Accept Cardboard Boxes
Residents are being reminded that the county recycling drop-off sites located at the Curwensville Borough municipal garage and the Cooper and Woodward Township municipal buildings do not accept corrugated cardboard boxes. The types of paper, which are accepted at these sites, include newspaper and mixed paper, and both should be placed in the compartment marked "newspaper," said Jodi Brennan, county solid waste authority director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National security advisor resigns
|1 hr
|InDAknow
|17
|I smell a snitch (Jan '14)
|3 hr
|va jay jay has teeth
|12
|children in danger
|3 hr
|demo man
|34
|Courthouse Mouse Riddle
|9 hr
|Lol
|4
|Mysteries from Clearfield
|12 hr
|NolongerinPA
|25
|Bars / dance clubs (Jul '11)
|14 hr
|Howzer
|24
|Trump is president, and Bill Shaw Jr beats women
|17 hr
|Courthouse Mouse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC