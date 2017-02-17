Curwensville, Houtzdale and Kylertown Recycling Drop-off Sites Do Not Accept Cardboard Boxes

Residents are being reminded that the county recycling drop-off sites located at the Curwensville Borough municipal garage and the Cooper and Woodward Township municipal buildings do not accept corrugated cardboard boxes. The types of paper, which are accepted at these sites, include newspaper and mixed paper, and both should be placed in the compartment marked "newspaper," said Jodi Brennan, county solid waste authority director.

