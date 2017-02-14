CPCA Prom Closet Opens March 4

CPCA Prom Closet Opens March 4

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

Prom season is right around the corner, and Central Pennsylvania Community Action is once again offering its Prom Closet Program to area high school students. This year marks the 13th season for the CPCA Prom Closet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Call Bill Shaw Jr today and tell him to do the ... 7 min Bigger mental ward 4
National security advisor resigns 17 min Enough slack 1
West Side Distributing closed for remodeling? 4 hr Jim Morrison 5
News Man Finishes 15-Pound Burger (Oct '08) 9 hr Friedburger Phart 74
How about that Lawrence Township and Clearfield... 11 hr Already done 26
Quigley sentenced to probation (Jan '12) 16 hr Rebelz 125
Where is best place to apply for CNA job Mon Bincat 2
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Al Franken
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,984 • Total comments across all topics: 278,850,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC