Clearfield to Host Jazz Festival

The Clearfield Area School District is honored to host the annual District 4 Jazz Festival this Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon. The Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School will be welcoming more than 50 high school musicians from 13 area schools to participate in three, separate jazz ensembles conducted by area directors and guest conductors Dr. William Stowman and Dr. Todd Goranson from Messiah College.

