Clearfield to Host Jazz Festival
The Clearfield Area School District is honored to host the annual District 4 Jazz Festival this Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon. The Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School will be welcoming more than 50 high school musicians from 13 area schools to participate in three, separate jazz ensembles conducted by area directors and guest conductors Dr. William Stowman and Dr. Todd Goranson from Messiah College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Shaw Jr beats up women
|54 min
|Fact
|1
|National security advisor resigns
|56 min
|Fact
|5
|What is the best bar around here? (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Suzee
|49
|How about that Lawrence Township and Clearfield...
|4 hr
|CourthouseMouse
|28
|Therapist (Sep '14)
|13 hr
|Montgolo
|6
|Clearfield Walmart (Oct '14)
|13 hr
|Question
|10
|West Side Distributing closed for remodeling?
|23 hr
|Jim Morrison
|5
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC