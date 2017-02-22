Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Awards Local Grants
This year the foundation gave out more than $15,000. The grant recipients were selected through a competitive review process from all applications submitted from throughout Clearfield County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skippy has DA Bill Shaw women beating thread er...
|3 hr
|Lol
|9
|Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h...
|7 hr
|Foolish council
|40
|laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11)
|13 hr
|CNA
|94
|What is the best bar around here? (Nov '11)
|13 hr
|CNA
|51
|Robart Gavlock (Feb '13)
|19 hr
|Toneloc
|7
|Busters (Aug '11)
|Mon
|AmyD
|169
|National security advisor resigns
|Mon
|Ignorance
|26
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC