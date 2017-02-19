Clearfield Co. Area Agency on Aging Inc. to Host Dementia Live Training

If you've had a family member or loved one who has had dementia, have you ever wondered what they are experiencing? A free training, called Dementia LIVE, is being sponsored by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. and will help participants understand how people with dementia perceive the world. Dementia is a chronic or persistent disorder of the mental processes caused by brain disease or injury and marked by memory disorders, personality changes and impaired reasoning.

