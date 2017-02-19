Clearfield Co. Area Agency on Aging Inc. to Host Dementia Live Training
If you've had a family member or loved one who has had dementia, have you ever wondered what they are experiencing? A free training, called Dementia LIVE, is being sponsored by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. and will help participants understand how people with dementia perceive the world. Dementia is a chronic or persistent disorder of the mental processes caused by brain disease or injury and marked by memory disorders, personality changes and impaired reasoning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|8 hr
|Gene MAGAS the Most
|171
|Christy Fulton's kid is a criminal
|9 hr
|Matt Franson
|4
|Christy Fulton's kid has a criminal record
|9 hr
|Matt Franson
|4
|National security advisor resigns
|11 hr
|Matt Franson
|24
|5th Street. Crew (Jun '10)
|11 hr
|Matt Franson
|74
|Remember Them
|11 hr
|Matt Franson
|4
|Matt Franson fondled boys
|11 hr
|Matt Franson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC