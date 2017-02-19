Clearfield Co. Area Agency on Aging I...

Clearfield Co. Area Agency on Aging Inc. to Host Dementia Live Training

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

If you've had a family member or loved one who has had dementia, have you ever wondered what they are experiencing? A free training, called Dementia LIVE, is being sponsored by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. and will help participants understand how people with dementia perceive the world. Dementia is a chronic or persistent disorder of the mental processes caused by brain disease or injury and marked by memory disorders, personality changes and impaired reasoning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) 8 hr Gene MAGAS the Most 171
Christy Fulton's kid is a criminal 9 hr Matt Franson 4
Christy Fulton's kid has a criminal record 9 hr Matt Franson 4
National security advisor resigns 11 hr Matt Franson 24
5th Street. Crew (Jun '10) 11 hr Matt Franson 74
Remember Them 11 hr Matt Franson 4
Matt Franson fondled boys 11 hr Matt Franson 1
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,048 • Total comments across all topics: 278,985,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC