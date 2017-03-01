Cherry hands down sentences at ARD court
ARD is a period of probation in which the defendant does not plead guilty and must comply with certain conditions of the program. Upon successful completion of the program, charges may be dismissed.
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How about that Lawrence Township and Clearfield...
|1 hr
|Dreamin N Creamin...
|109
|Clearfield hospital news. (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Pissing the night...
|28
|HDTV antenna in Clearfield
|Tue
|Dogii1
|1
|Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h...
|Feb 27
|Real business
|46
|Rent-A-Center vs Aarons (Feb '12)
|Feb 27
|DidYouEatMySammich
|86
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Feb 26
|Gene Still Giggli...
|175
|State Police Searching for Missing San Diego, C... (Mar '13)
|Feb 26
|Watup
|98
