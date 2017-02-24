Cen-Clear Selected to Partner with DH...

Cen-Clear Selected to Partner with DHS as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

Pauline Raab, chief executive officer of Cen-Clear Child Services Inc., has announced that Cen-Clear's Clearfield and Punxsutawney outpatient clinics have been selected by the state Department of Human Services to participate in the demonstration grant to become Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics . CCBHCs provide an innovative approach to delivering community-based mental health services while integrating physical health care, use of evidence-based practices and addressing co-occurring disorders by providing drug and alcohol services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Skippy has DA Bill Shaw women beating thread er... 4 hr Fact 20
Rent-A-Center vs Aarons (Feb '12) 12 hr unita cookie 85
Therapist (Sep '14) 12 hr Joanne 11
News 4 Defendants in Clearfield Drug Raid Come Up fo... 13 hr Cait101 1
Busters (Aug '11) Wed Pissing the night... 170
Where is best place to apply for CNA job Wed 809aut6 3
Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h... Wed Foolish council 40
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,333 • Total comments across all topics: 279,111,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC