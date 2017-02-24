Cen-Clear Selected to Partner with DHS as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic
Pauline Raab, chief executive officer of Cen-Clear Child Services Inc., has announced that Cen-Clear's Clearfield and Punxsutawney outpatient clinics have been selected by the state Department of Human Services to participate in the demonstration grant to become Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics . CCBHCs provide an innovative approach to delivering community-based mental health services while integrating physical health care, use of evidence-based practices and addressing co-occurring disorders by providing drug and alcohol services.
