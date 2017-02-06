CCAAA lists menu and schedules for senior centers for active living for week of Feb. 6
Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Feb. 6. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Spaghetti with meatballs and sauce, mixed greens with tomato, cucumbers, carrots and cabbage, Italian bread, sliced peaches Wednesday, Feb. 8, Baked pollock with dill sauce, baked potato with sour cream, Harvard beets, dinner roll, tropical fruit salad.
