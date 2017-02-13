CAST Presents: BUDDY, the Buddy Holly...

CAST Presents: BUDDY, the Buddy Holly Story

More than 20 musicians and actors will take to the stage at Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre to present another rock musical that is sure to please viewers of all ages. BUDDY, the Buddy Holly Story, has been enjoyed by millions of people around the world and tells the story of the tragically short life of Buddy Holly, who along with high-school friends the Crickets, turned country music upside down to create some of the best rock 'n' roll songs ever written.

