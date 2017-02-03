Bison Wrestlers to Compete at Distric...

Bison Wrestlers to Compete at District Duals Saturday

The District 9 AA and District 4/9 AAA Team Wrestling Championships will be held at the DuBois Area High School on Saturday. The defending champion Clearfield Bison , the number four seed, will face the top seeded host DuBois Beavers at approximately 11:30 a.m. in one semifinal.

