Bison Wrestlers to Compete at District Duals Saturday
The District 9 AA and District 4/9 AAA Team Wrestling Championships will be held at the DuBois Area High School on Saturday. The defending champion Clearfield Bison , the number four seed, will face the top seeded host DuBois Beavers at approximately 11:30 a.m. in one semifinal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Shaw Jr is still a woman beater
|1 min
|Bincat
|1
|Whats up with the freak show at Dinger's every ... (Sep '10)
|36 min
|Curious
|341
|The da is trolled as a result of prosecuting bo...
|55 min
|Bill Shaw Jr
|6
|Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h...
|4 hr
|Lew buttry
|23
|Why Y'all So Scared of Gene?
|11 hr
|Gene Is TOO MAGA
|41
|Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08)
|13 hr
|Chief problem
|424
|Cops' lawsuit vs. cent. Pa Da dismissed (Mar '09)
|13 hr
|Chief problem
|78
