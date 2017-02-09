Birthdays

Birthdays

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Shaw Jr is a woman beater. 51 min Reality 1
Does her hubby know 3 hr Ho finder 1
How about that Lawrence Township and Clearfield... 6 hr Another voter 8
What is the best bar around here? (Nov '11) 7 hr Lisawick 44
children in danger 19 hr Do something abou... 33
separation of church and state (Oct '11) 20 hr John 32
commissioners get clearly ahead salaries off t... 20 hr Budget specialist 1
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,882 • Total comments across all topics: 278,736,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC