Birthdays
The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|separation of church and state (Oct '11)
|45 min
|John
|32
|commissioners get clearly ahead salaries off t...
|59 min
|Budget specialist
|1
|children in danger
|8 hr
|Lookout
|32
|No Sportsman Show this year!
|8 hr
|we moved
|9
|How about that Lawrence Township and Clearfield...
|22 hr
|Skeptic
|4
|Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h...
|Wed
|InDAknow
|34
|Fugitive of the Week: Rose Marie Rauch (May '10)
|Wed
|Stucke
|74
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC