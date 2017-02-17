Ammerman presides over session of plea and sentencing court
Tyshawn R. Nelson, 29, 324 N. 2nd St., Philipsburg, was placed on one year probation on a charge of harassment. He received a $100 fine, is to refrain from the use and possession of alcohol and controlled substances, not enter any establishment that primarily sells, provides or permits alcohol, have no contact with the victim or family nor enter onto their property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another lawsuit against two of Clearfield's finest (Dec '09)
|12 min
|Nasty
|26
|National security advisor resigns
|2 hr
|Morons
|25
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|Gene MAGAS the Most
|171
|5th Street. Crew (Jun '10)
|15 hr
|Matt Franson
|74
|Remember Them
|15 hr
|Matt Franson
|4
|Matt Franson fondled boys
|15 hr
|Matt Franson
|1
|Swinger Parties (Dec '14)
|15 hr
|Matt Franson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC