Ammerman presides over session of plea and sentencing court

Thursday

Tyshawn R. Nelson, 29, 324 N. 2nd St., Philipsburg, was placed on one year probation on a charge of harassment. He received a $100 fine, is to refrain from the use and possession of alcohol and controlled substances, not enter any establishment that primarily sells, provides or permits alcohol, have no contact with the victim or family nor enter onto their property.

