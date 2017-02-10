Ammerman presides over session of ARD court
ARD is a period of probation in which the defendant does not plead guilty and must comply with certain conditions of the program. Upon successful completion of the program, charges may be dismissed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How about that Lawrence Township and Clearfield...
|9 hr
|Sjenejsiwj
|25
|Welfare, something needs to change! (Oct '11)
|14 hr
|post reply
|109
|West Side Distributing closed for remodeling?
|21 hr
|Jim Morrison
|4
|Where is best place to apply for CNA job
|Sat
|CNA
|1
|What is the best bar around here? (Nov '11)
|Sat
|DBTeam
|47
|Remember Them
|Sat
|Avalanche
|3
|commissioners get clearly ahead salaries off t...
|Sat
|Logic
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC