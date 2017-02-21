Ammerman presides over motions court
Gregory A. Smeal, 58, state prison, had a motion for reconsideration of sentence denied. In January, he was found in violation of his probation and on a charge of flight to avoid apprehension, he was resentenced to serve six months to two years in the Western Diagnostic Classification Center.
