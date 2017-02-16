Ammerman hands down sentences at motions court
Austin B. Smith, 20, 974 Hickory Rd., Penfield, was placed on two years probation on two separate cases of simple assault and retail theft. He was fined $50 on each case, is to refrain from the use and possession of alcohol and controlled substances, complete anger management counseling and complete 25 hours of community service.
