4 Defendants in Clearfield Drug Raid Come Up for Sentencing
Four defendants facing felony drug charges as a result of a raid in Clearfield Borough were scheduled for sentencing this week. Peter Murphy, 31, Woodland, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance/contraband by inmate, criminal conspiracy/criminal use of communication facility, criminal use of communication facility, criminal conspiracy/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance , criminal conspiracy/possession of a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busters (Aug '11)
|8 hr
|Pissing the night...
|170
|Where is best place to apply for CNA job
|11 hr
|809aut6
|3
|Skippy has DA Bill Shaw women beating thread er...
|20 hr
|Lol
|9
|Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h...
|Wed
|Foolish council
|40
|laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11)
|Tue
|CNA
|94
|What is the best bar around here? (Nov '11)
|Tue
|CNA
|51
|Robart Gavlock (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Toneloc
|7
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC