4 Defendants in Clearfield Drug Raid Come Up for Sentencing

Four defendants facing felony drug charges as a result of a raid in Clearfield Borough were scheduled for sentencing this week. Peter Murphy, 31, Woodland, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance/contraband by inmate, criminal conspiracy/criminal use of communication facility, criminal use of communication facility, criminal conspiracy/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance , criminal conspiracy/possession of a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

