Winners of first CCCF fundraiser announced
Winners are: Ron Lizotte, Jim Naddeo, Tony Roy, Broc Bell, Joel Peterson whose name was chosen twice, Don Oswalt, Diane Alexander, Troy Trude, Nick Bartley, Albert Perks, David Lezzer, Philip Bishop, Hughes Bohley, Harold Luce, Cliff McCracken, Randy Schmitt, Scott Koenig, Don Bender and Doug Hale. CCCF is a local charitable endowment that funds charities within Clearfield County allowing them to grow and benefit the local community forever.
