Volunteers Prepare to Offer Free Tax Preparation for 34th Year
The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. honored 32 Tax-Aide volunteers with a breakfast Jan. 17 at the West Side United Methodist Church in Clearfield. The breakfast was prepared and served by the ladies of the church.
