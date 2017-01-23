Volunteers Prepare to Offer Free Tax ...

Volunteers Prepare to Offer Free Tax Preparation for 34th Year

The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. honored 32 Tax-Aide volunteers with a breakfast Jan. 17 at the West Side United Methodist Church in Clearfield. The breakfast was prepared and served by the ladies of the church.

