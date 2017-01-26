Vegas man indicted in San Francisco Chinatown leader's death
A Las Vegas man was has been charged with taking part in the 2006 murder of the leader of an organization with criminal ties in San Francisco's Chinatown The San Francisco Chronicle reports Wen Bing Lei was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of murder in the death of Allen Leung during racketeering activity. Raymond "Shrimp Boy" Chow was convicted last year and sentenced to life in prison in Leung's killing and on racketeering charges.
