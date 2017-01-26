Vegas man indicted in San Francisco C...

Vegas man indicted in San Francisco Chinatown leader's death

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Progress

A Las Vegas man was has been charged with taking part in the 2006 murder of the leader of an organization with criminal ties in San Francisco's Chinatown The San Francisco Chronicle reports Wen Bing Lei was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of murder in the death of Allen Leung during racketeering activity. Raymond "Shrimp Boy" Chow was convicted last year and sentenced to life in prison in Leung's killing and on racketeering charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is this really what druggies do when they are h... (Dec '11) 3 hr WWKRD 11
The da is trolled as a result of prosecuting cops? 4 hr Carrot Juice 11
laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11) 8 hr dashing through t... 92
Mysteries from Clearfield 8 hr dashing through t... 22
children in danger 11 hr Internet daycare 22
News Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08) Sat Gene Might Karate... 412
Another food poisoning case reported at Race St... Sat Gene Might Karate... 49
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,048 • Total comments across all topics: 278,371,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC